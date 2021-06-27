Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

EGRX opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

