East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting East West Bancorp's financials. Its impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet as well as liquidity position. Thus, through its sustainable capital deployments, the bank is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Further, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hurt revenues.”

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.44.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.