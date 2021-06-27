Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 1,469,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71. Eaton has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

