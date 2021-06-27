eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $67.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.79.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

