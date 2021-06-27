eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.61

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 41319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Get eBay alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.