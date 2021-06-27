Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

