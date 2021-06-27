Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

