Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESLT stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

