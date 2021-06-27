Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $3.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 87.20% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

