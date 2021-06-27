Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.29. 80,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,438,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

