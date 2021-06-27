Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,198 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $76,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

