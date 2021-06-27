Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

