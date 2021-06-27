Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

