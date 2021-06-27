Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

