Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 76,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,405,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $419,370. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Energy Fuels by 49,311.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Energy Fuels by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

