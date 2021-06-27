Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAC stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

