Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EPAC stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
