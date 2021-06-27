EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of EnerSys worth $68,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $17,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

