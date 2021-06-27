Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 218,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.