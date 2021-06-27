Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

