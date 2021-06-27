Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $789,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

