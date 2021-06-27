Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 18,300 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.89. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

