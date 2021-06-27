Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 18,400 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 511.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LQDT opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.