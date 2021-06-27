Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

