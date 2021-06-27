Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

