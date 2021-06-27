Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $54,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 534,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,155,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

