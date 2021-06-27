Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

