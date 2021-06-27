Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $88.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $186,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

