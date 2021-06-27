ETFS Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (ASX:ESTX) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

ETFS Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (ASX:ESTX) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.909 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ETFS Euro Stoxx 50 ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.72.

