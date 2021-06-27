Evedo Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

