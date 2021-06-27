Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$25.28 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

