Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

