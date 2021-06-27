Exosis Achieves Market Cap of $17,461.32 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,461.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

