Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$775.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.18.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.