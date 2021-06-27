Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,268.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

