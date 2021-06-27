FantasyGold Achieves Market Cap of $45,641.56 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $45,641.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.