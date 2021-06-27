Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 333.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $51.99 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

