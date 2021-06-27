Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $84.55 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

