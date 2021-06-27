Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 68,052 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2,272.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.