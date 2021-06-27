Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8,091.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.