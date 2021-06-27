Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 227.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of eXp World worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 92.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 283,197 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $430,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,150. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

