Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,476 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

