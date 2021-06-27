Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inovalon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

