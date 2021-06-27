FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

