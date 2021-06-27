FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.
FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.