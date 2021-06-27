FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $373.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $364.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

