FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Down to $303.69

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $303.69, but opened at $291.11. FedEx shares last traded at $289.34, with a volume of 60,892 shares trading hands.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.