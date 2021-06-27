Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 15th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.
In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
