Financial Review: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.64 -$604.57 million $1.46 60.03

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 9 13 0 2.59

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $82.41, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EOG Resources pays out 113.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% EOG Resources 0.63% 7.24% 4.16%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

