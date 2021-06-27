Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $904.10

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 904.10 ($11.81) and traded as low as GBX 902.10 ($11.79). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 259,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 904.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

