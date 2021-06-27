Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $54,217.30

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $54,217.30 and approximately $39.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00743195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

