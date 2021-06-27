First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

